Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

