BTIG Research Raises Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $40.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Evolent Health by 60.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Evolent Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 135,030 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

