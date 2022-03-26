American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Sells C$21,000.00 in Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) Director Andris Kikauka sold 30,000 shares of American Manganese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,500 shares in the company, valued at C$585,550.

Andris Kikauka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Andris Kikauka sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

Shares of AMY opened at C$0.73 on Friday. American Manganese Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$175.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

