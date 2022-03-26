Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider David Van Ludwig bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 77.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

