Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.52 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

