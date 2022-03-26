Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

GRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Graybug Vision from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

