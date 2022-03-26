REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in REV Group by 99,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

