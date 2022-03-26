BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,255 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 369,890 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $12,414,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

