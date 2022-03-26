Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given New $8.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.