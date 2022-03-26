Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.60.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

