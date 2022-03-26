Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

