Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Financial Review

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 5.59% 18.42% 7.57% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Information Services Group and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.09%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Services Group and GreenBox POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $277.83 million 1.18 $15.53 million $0.31 21.90 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 21.69 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

Information Services Group beats GreenBox POS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

