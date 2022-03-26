Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $118.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $375,224,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

