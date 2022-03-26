Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a growth of 308.4% from the February 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNTG stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Sentage has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

