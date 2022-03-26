Busey Wealth Management Takes $205,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $330.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $295.00 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

