Busey Wealth Management Sells 304 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $314.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.36 and a 200 day moving average of $295.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

