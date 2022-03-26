Sepio Capital LP Sells 323 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Copart by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.75 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

