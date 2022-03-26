Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,173 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $27.73 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

