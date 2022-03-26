Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $493.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.11.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $413.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.31 and its 200-day moving average is $408.14. Cintas has a 1-year low of $334.61 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

