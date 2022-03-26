Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.49

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.49 and last traded at $94.29, with a volume of 8755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.
FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
