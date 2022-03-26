Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.49

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.49 and last traded at $94.29, with a volume of 8755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

