Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 13,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.