New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Celanese worth $24,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.41. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

