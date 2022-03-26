New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 650 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Hologic worth $25,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Hologic by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

