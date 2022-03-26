Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $647,789.08 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUE opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $154.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

