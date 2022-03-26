VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $21,625.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIMworld has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

