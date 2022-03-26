KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:KKR opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

