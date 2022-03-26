Sepio Capital LP Buys 97 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 30,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.35 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.89 and its 200 day moving average is $321.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

