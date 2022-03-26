The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Kroger by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,885,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Kroger by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of KR opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

