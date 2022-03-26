J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $35,485,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 25.16 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.84.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.