Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Canacol Energy stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.
Canacol Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canacol Energy (CNNEF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.