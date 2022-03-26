Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Canacol Energy stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

