Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Plans GBX 3.25 Dividend

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SPE opened at GBX 648 ($8.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £68.38 million and a PE ratio of 59.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 748.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 868.70. Sopheon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 585 ($7.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Sopheon Company Profile (Get Rating)
