Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Plans GBX 3.25 Dividend

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SPE opened at GBX 648 ($8.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £68.38 million and a PE ratio of 59.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 748.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 868.70. Sopheon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 585 ($7.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

