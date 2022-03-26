Zacks Investment Research Lowers DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy."

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DiaSorin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.25.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.50. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.29.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

