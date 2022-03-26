Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.