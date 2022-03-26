Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.60) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 2,935 ($38.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,019.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

