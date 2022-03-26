New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.46.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 372,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

