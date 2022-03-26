Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Sells C$136,500.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Robert John Engbloom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.30, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,228,500.

Shares of PXT opened at C$27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.07. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.5399997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

