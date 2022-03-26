Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to “Overweight”

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE ARIS opened at $18.65 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

