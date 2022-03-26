Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
VINC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.
Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.
About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
