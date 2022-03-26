Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

VINC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,839 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $12,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.