Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Louis P. Maltezos Sells 2,985 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRC opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

