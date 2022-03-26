Thomas A. Hough Buys 6,272 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

