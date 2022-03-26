B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$38,730.78 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,184.58.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.82 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on BTO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

