B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$38,730.78 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,184.58.
Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.82 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.
B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.
