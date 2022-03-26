Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

