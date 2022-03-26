Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $19.25 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.