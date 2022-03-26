Stifel Nicolaus Trims CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price to $4.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

CURI stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

