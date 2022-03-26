NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.33 (OTC:NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

NLCP opened at $25.25 on Friday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02.

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

