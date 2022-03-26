Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 18th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $32.79 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $37.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

