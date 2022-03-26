Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.49

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icosavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,011,000. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

