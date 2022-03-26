Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 34000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
