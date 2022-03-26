VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 5.3%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 98,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,355,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VNET Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 86,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VNET Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in VNET Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

