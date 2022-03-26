VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 5.3%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 98,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,355,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24.
VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
