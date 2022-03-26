GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 123,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,895,863 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 591,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

